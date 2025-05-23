Police, firefighter and teacher pensions to see an increase with bill signing on Friday

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign a new bill into law on Friday that will increase the pensions of police officers, firefighters and teachers across the state.

The bill signing is scheduled for 11:15 a.m. and comes just hours after Walz signed four other bills into law.

One of the bills signed Thursday night created $100 million in funding for the school unemployment insurance account and creating access for hourly school workers.

Another bill extends the length of driver’s license revocations for individuals with prior DUI incidents, which was created in response to the deadly crash at Park Tavern in St. Louis Park last September.

The third bill allows for street signs to display directions to the nearest AED defibrillator, and the fourth bill to be signed into law updates workers comp laws with protections against fraud.

Check back for a stream of Friday’s signing. CLICK HERE for more political coverage from 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS. You can find the 2025 Legislative Tracker by CLICKING HERE.