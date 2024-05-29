Police at scene of light rail crash in St. Paul

Authorities are at the scene of a serious crash involving a light rail train in St. Paul.

It happened near Rice Street and University Avenue at around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Metro Transit confirmed a collision, adding that buses are replacing trains between the Hamline Avenue and 10th Street stations in both directions. Delays are expected.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has a crew at the scene, where a witness said a cyclist trying to cross the tracks was hit by the train. However, authorities haven’t yet confirmed any details.

This is a developing story. Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for the latest updates on air and online.