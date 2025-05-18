Police asking for public’s help in finding man who escaped sex offender facility

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help in finding a man who escaped from a sex offender facility.

At about 5:20 p.m. on Saturday, police were notified that Steven Loren Edwards, 53, escaped from the Minnesota Sex Offender Program in St. Peter.

Edwards is 5’6″ tall and weighs 265 pounds with white facial hair trimmed into a goatee and blue eyes.

He was last known to be wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants and black tennis shoes.

Authorities say that Edwards was last seen on the St. Peter Regional Treatment Center Campus at 6:53 p.m. on Friday.

Police add that if you see Edwards, don’t approach him and call 911 immediately.

Updates will be posted to the St. Peter Police Department’s Facebook page.