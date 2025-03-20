Plymouth man charged with attempted murder, assault for stabbing wife

A Plymouth man is accused of stabbing and seriously injuring his wife earlier this month.

Franck Melaine Miessan, 39, faces one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree assault.

According to a criminal complaint, a woman called 911 on March 10, saying she had been stabbed in the chest. She added that she was trying to drive herself to the hospital but couldn’t make it.

Officers found the woman in the parking lot of the New Hope Police Department with a deep stab wound to her chest and a cut on her leg. She was in and out of consciousness.

Court documents state that the woman initially claimed to have accidentally stabbed herself while cooking, but first responders were suspicious that the injuries came from domestic violence and identified her husband as Miessan.

She was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. She was reluctant to answer questions or provide her address. Officers eventually learned that she and Miessan lived on the 10900 block of 53rd Avenue North.

Miessan didn’t answer the door and a small child who came to the window had to go wake him up, court documents state. When he finally spoke with officers, court documents say Miessan seemed unconcerned about his wife’s condition and was mostly upset about being woken up. His pants were soaking wet and had spots of blood on them. Spots of blood were also found throughout the home.

The woman, a few days after being discharged, came to the Plymouth Police Department and admitted that Miessan had stabbed her.

She said that a week prior, Miessan had gotten angry with her for speaking to the father of another player at her son’s basketball game, court documents state. On the night of the stabbing, he was drinking and told their children that “Mom is in trouble,” which scared the children, and they wanted to go to bed.

After the kids went to bed, Miessan started punching her, hitting her with a barstool and kicking her. He then told the woman to sit on his lap, dragged a knife across her face and cut her knee. She went to the bathroom and said Miessan followed her and said she was going to “pay for it.” She told police she left the home barefoot and tried to drive to the hospital.

When she was discharged from the hospital, Miessan was drinking and told the children that if anyone asked him about hurting the woman, they shouldn’t say anything. He also said he would never hurt the woman and asked the kids if they were scared of him, according to court documents.

The woman said that Miessan had been abusive to her throughout their 15-year marriage. Family members confirmed they were aware of the abuse.