Planned Parenthood increases security after Boelter shootings

Planned Parenthood is beefing up security at locations around the Twin Cities.

This comes after Vance Boelter’s list is believed to contain the names of many abortion rights lawmakers and clinics.

Ruth Richardson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood North Central States, says dealing with threats and security concerns has become part of the job.

“The work we do every single day, we walk through protesters on a daily basis. Part of what is unfair is the threats and safety concerns are not new,” she said.

Richardson also says she has been grieving her friend and fellow advocate Melissa Hortman.

“I’m grieving my friend, but I am also grieving for Minnesota because of all the things she did to make it better,” she said.

Planned Parenthood clinics have remained open and they are continuing to see patients.

