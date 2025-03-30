Authorities say only one person believed to be on plane that crashed in Brooklyn Park home

NTSB during a news conference on Sunday said investigators believe there was only one person inside the plane that crashed into a home in Brooklyn Park Saturday afternoon.

The small plane that crashed into a Brooklyn Park home Saturday afternoon took off from Florida before stopping in Des Moines, the Naples Airport (APF) said.

APF added that the owner of the plane was not a tenant at its airport.

Flight records show the plane took off from Naples Airport just before 7:30 a.m. ET. It landed in Des Moines around 11:12 a.m. CDT and was scheduled to arrive at the Anoka County Blaine Airport at 1:15 p.m. CDT.

Audio from an Anoka Air Traffic Control communication warned the pilot twice that the plane was flying too low. The plane later crashed eight miles from its destination.

Brooklyn Park fire officials say they were called to the plane crash around 12:22 p.m. They say they don’t believe anyone on the plane survived but that the homeowners are safe.

West Metro, Plymouth, Osseo and Fridley fire departments provided aid. The Red Cross was also called in to assist.

Power was restored to the area around 1 a.m., said Brooklyn Park Fire Chief Shawn Conway.

Federal agencies arrived at the scene Sunday morning.

Authorities are expected to provide an update at 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. Check back for a livestream.