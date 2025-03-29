Plane crash reported in Brooklyn Park

Fire crews and emergency responders are at the scene of an apparent plane crash Saturday afternoon.

Residents around Brooklyn Park have reached out to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, stating a plane has crashed near Noble Parkway and 109th Avenue North.

Gov. Tim Walz says he is aware of the crash and is monitoring the situation.

“My team is in touch with local officials on the scene in Brooklyn Park and we are monitoring the situation closely,” Walz wrote on X. “Grateful to the first responders answering the call.”

Video captured at the scene showed at least one house completely engulfed in flames as fire crews arrived at the scene alongside emergency medical services.

Official details on the crash, or if anyone was injured, are not known at the time of this publication.

This is a developing story check back for updates.