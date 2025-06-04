Picketing continues Wednesday for Twin Cities area nurses

Thousands of nurses across the state are picketing Wednesday to demand better staffing, saying it’s an urgent need to not only save lives but also lower healthcare costs.

Nurses outside Children’s Hospital in St. Paul picketed for two hours on Wednesday morning and told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS there’s no longer a staffing issue, but rather a staffing crisis, throughout the Twin Cities metro area.

Union representatives say while contract negotiations in 2022 did bring improvements, their concerns with patient ratios remain the same, adding that in the last 30 months, more than 6,500 reports have been filed with the nurses’ union over staffing concerns.

The reports go on to claim that in the last nine negotiations with local hospitals, leadership has shown little interest in recruiting new nurses and keeping veteran care givers.

However, a statement from Twin Cities Hospital Group says the claim on recruitment and retention is not true, citing data that states int he last three years, North Memorial’s nurse vacancy rate lowered from 9% to 2.8%.

Meanwhile, Fairview Health has seen a 36% drop in nurse turnover since the pandemic, and at Children’s, the group says more than 300 nursing positions have recently been filled.

Pickets will happen throughout the day Wednesday at 11 major hospitals as the nurses are now on their fourth day of working without a contract.