PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding, road washouts across Minnesota

After parts of Minnesota received more than 4 inches of rain since Sunday morning, officials are asking everyone to be careful on roadways, as some areas are seeing localized flooding and damage to streets.

In Scott County, officials there say the gravel parts of County Highways 6 and 51 between Blakeley and Belle Plaine are closed due to flooding. The County Highway 1 river crossing was also closed due to flooding on the Sibley County side, and there were also some reports of standing water and ponding on metro area roads.

Viewers sent in photos of standing water and road washouts to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS early Monday.

Some of the heaviest rain totals fell across Pine, Isanti, Mille Lacs, Sherburne, Wright, Meeker and Kandiyohi counties. Another band of heavy rain set up in Goodhue, Rice, Scott, Le Sueur and Sibley counties. One report shows a total of 3.77 inches of rain southeast of Cannon City. You can find a map showing 24-hour rainfall totals across the region by CLICKING HERE.

Meteorologist Jonathan Yuhas says more than 13 inches of rain has fallen in the Twin Cities since March 1, which is about four inches above average. Last year, less than 7 inches of precipitation fell during that same time period (March 1-June 3.)

Yuhas says another inch of rain is possible late Tuesday afternoon and into the evening hours.

Due to the amount of rainfall, Yuhas says soil is now saturated across much of central and southern Minnesota, which is leading to some spot flooding on rivers and streams. He adds rivers will be running faster than usual due to the higher water levels.

In addition, the National Weather Service says the Little Cannon River is nearing the 15.6-foot record.

In the latest round of storms and rainfall, winds of up to 60 mph were reported near Willmar and Little Falls. There was also a tornado warning issued for southern Goodhue County due to a radar-indicated rotation on Sunday.

