Phone of Air Force fugitive wanted for child sexual abuse material pinged in Minnesota

A U.S. Air Force servicemember who is wanted for possession of child sexual abuse material might have been tracked to Minnesota.

Branden Cecil Standifer, 27, is subject to a military court-martial and fled prosecution on Friday, according to an Air Force Office of Special Investigations bulletin. He was last seen on surveillance camera just before 2 a.m. Saturday at Bozeman Yellowstone Airport in Montana.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension now says a phone associated with Standifer was pinged in Inver Grove Heights, but the device’s exact location is unknown.

Standifer is described as having a slim build at 6 feet tall and weighing 160 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a hiking backpack.

The Air Force does not believe Standifer has access to a firearm, but he appeared to have expressed suicidal thoughts in a journal he left behind.

Anyone who sees Standifer is asked to call 877-246-1453 or submit a tip online to the Air Force Office of Special Investigations.