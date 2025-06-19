Petition urges DNR to not expand chemical treatments on Lake Minnetonka

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, guided by state law, is responsible for controlling the spread of invasive weeds on Lake Minnetonka and other waterways across the state.

The DNR’s herbicide spraying is considered safe, but Lake Minnetonka residents and anglers told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they have a petition with more than 1,000 signatures opposed to any expansion of the treatment program in bays spread throughout the lake.

Lake Minnetonka resident Ed Rockwell told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS that the DNR originally treated four or five bays on the lake, but has since expanded the program to more than a half-dozen bays.

Rockwell said the chemicals remove good vegetation and bad invasive weeds — the concern is that too much vegetation is being removed, reducing the number of fish in what’s considered the crown jewel of metro lakes.

“And, they will, eventually, will be treating with chemicals the entire lake if we don’t stop them,” said Rockwell. “If you don’t have you don’t have the vegetation, you don’t have fish. The fish will move on. And, if you don’t have the fish, the animals like loons, eagles and wood ducks, they move on and go to other lakes.”

Fishing guide Todd Stauffer told KSTP he avoids bays where the treatment program has been used.

“We’ll go into a bay and we look at our fish locaters. If we don’t see vegetation on there, we don’t fish it,” said Stauffer. “That’s their cover. That’s where they hide. It’s totally changed it.”

DNR research has shown that chemical treatments have not reduced fisheries across lakes and waterways throughout the state.

In a statement, a DNR spokesperson said, “The use of registered aquatic pesticides for selective control of invasive species is done on a case-by-case (lake-by-lake) basis. As previously mentioned, we would expect the area of control to decrease over time.”