Person dead after being hit by Green Line in St. Paul

A person is dead after being struck by the Metro Transit Green Line on Wednesday afternoon.

Metro Transit police officers responded to the corner of University Avenue West and North Avon Street around 1:40 p.m. on a report that a person who was crossing the tracks was hit by a train.

The person died at the scene, according to Metro Transit. Officials added they were hit at a marked pedestrian crossing.

Metro Transit added that the train operator is being treated for unknown injuries.

Buses replaced service between the Capitol/Rice and Snelling avenue stations until about 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

The person who was hit has not yet been identified.