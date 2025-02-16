Person catches on fire inside St. Paul bus shelter, brought to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries

One person was injured after catching on fire inside a St. Paul bus shelter Saturday afternoon.

Just before 3 p.m., Metro Transit police and the St. Paul Fire Department responded to report of someone on fire at the southeast corner of Snelling and University avenues.

Preliminary information suggests a person was near a small fire that had been started inside a bus shelter before they caught on fire.

Metro Transit police say the person was brought to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are currently investigating the incident.