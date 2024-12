A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle on Dec. 14 has died of his injuries, St. Paul police said.

He was identified Tuesday as Antwone Tyrell Rolfer, 48.

Officers were called to the crash around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of 7th and Kittson streets.

Rolfer was brought to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said at the time of the crash that the driver was cooperating.