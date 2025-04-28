Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on highway in Plymouth

A pedestrian died at the hospital after being hit by a car on Highway 55 in Plymouth, according to Minnesota State Patrol.

First responders were called to the crash on westbound Highway 55 near Revere Lane around 5:35 a.m. Authorities say a 48-year-old man was driving a Ford Mustang west on Highway 55 when he hit an 83-year-old man.

The 83-year-old was brought to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, State Patrol said.

A portion of the highway was closed during the investigation but reopened around 7:30 a.m., authorities said.

More information is expected to be released on State Patrol’s website on Tuesday. Check back for updates.