Pedestrian dead after being hit by Metro Transit train in St. Paul

Metro Transit police are investigating after a light rail train struck and killed a pedestrian Tuesday in St. Paul.

Officials say they responded to report of a pedestrian being hit by a westbound Green Line train near the intersection of University Avenue and Syndicate Street just after 3:30 p.m.

The person who was hit was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Metro Transit authorities.

Buses are replacing trains between the Fairview and Western avenue stations until the scene is cleared.

Law enforcement is currently investigating the incident.