Paying more at the grocery store: Latest tariffs expected to drive up food prices

Minneapolis grocery store owners are preparing for the worst as the latest round of tariffs forecast higher food prices.

A corner grocery store in Minneapolis, The Bryn Mawr Market, has been the heart of this community for decades.



“It’s just such an integral part of the neighborhood. We don’t want to go away,” said Bryn Mawr Market Owner Steven Young. “People like having a convenient local store with friendly faces.”



It’s why people keep coming back to this corner store, but the next visit could cost more.



“We’re all screwed,” Young said. “Unfortunately, we’re probably going to have to raise prices. Hopefully, we don’t have too much. It’s not particularly surprising, this is what tariffs do.”



The most recent round of tariffs is expected to trickle down to price tags, making everyday items more expensive for shoppers.



Young said international items like produce, coffee and seafood will likely be the first to see increases.



But it’s not only based on the product. He said items that are stored in packaging from other countries will also see a price hike.

“Everything is just getting more and more expensive everywhere I go,” said Cord Petrik.



Petrik works at a coffee shop across the street where changes are brewing.



“People are going to tip less. The cost of everything else is going to go up, which means prices are going to go up for menu items,” Petrik said.



Young explained that not everyone can eat the cost and predicts the tariffs will make the food insecurity challenges in his neighborhood even worse.

“We accept snap benefits. Sometimes we give a discount to snap users, because if nothing else, I’ve got a bleeding heart,” Young said. “I know what it’s like to be hungry, and I hate knowing that there are folks out there who are hungry and cold.”

The community donates food to a “Little Free Pantry” outside the grocery store that will remain there for those who are struggling to afford food.

Economists explained shoppers may not see price changes immediately, but that could change in the coming months.