Paul Wellstone’s campaign bus being restored by his son

An iconic piece of Minnesota history is getting a facelift.

Sen. Paul Wellstone’s campaign bus is being restored to its former glory.

Wellstone, his wife Shelia and daughter Marcia were killed in 2002 after their plane crashed near Eveleth.

Wellstone’s son Dave had the bus taken off a farm to honor his father’s legacy.

“I want people to remember who my dad was,” Dave Wellstone said. “I want them to be able to touch and feel and get a sense of hope. It’s such a strong legacy. It’s such a powerful legacy. It’s such a respected legacy. My job is not to screw it up.”

Dave Wellstone hopes to have his father’s campaign bus restored by early next year and plans to take the bus to events across Minnesota.

