Paul Tazewell reflects on Minneapolis stop on career journey before winning first Oscar

Paul Tazewell interview

Paul Tazewell designed costumes at The Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis for over 10 productions.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS interviewed Tazewell in 2022 when he became the first Black male Oscar nominee for costume design.

At the beginning of March, he made history again.

Tazewell’s talents were recognized at the Oscars, winning Best Costume Design for his work in “Wicked.” He also made history as the first Black man to receive the honor.

“I was sent up in a rocket on the night, and I continue to circle the Earth,” Tazewell said. “It’s really, really quite a wonderful feeling to have that acknowledgment, and I’m so appreciative.”

His former Minneapolis Guthrie Theater colleague and friend, DJ Gramann II, was in the audience cheering him on when he won the prestigious award.

“I started in the world of theater and live performance. Much of that work was created at amazing theater companies like the Guthrie Theater,” Tazewell said. “It’s been maybe 20 years since I’ve designed anything at the Guthrie, but now I can design in a very confident way having all the experience that I really honed when I was in Minneapolis.”

Starting in 1995, Tazewell showcased his talents in Minneapolis as his sketches came to life on stage in over a dozen productions.

“With DJ, having that friendship and camaraderie, being able to toss around ideas with him as to how to approach certain techniques,” Tazewell said. “All of that [experience] is invaluable and to my family at the Guthrie, you know that experience has been invaluable with how I now walk through life as a designer.”

Tazewell is well-known for his creative process and clear vision to enhance storytelling through costume design, but he’s also praised for his approach to working in stressful environments.

“It’s important for me and as a priority for me to lead with engagement and kindness and how to draw the best out of other people,” he said. “The making of costumes, the designing of costumes, it can be challenging and stressful just because there is always a deadline.”

Through decades of growth and persistence, Tazewell explained he wants his story to be an inspiration for aspiring costume designers.

“I always tell especially younger people that are interested in going into costume design or going into any field of the entertainment industry to hold on to your passion,” he said. “With passion and patience, you know there is a payoff.”

Tazewell is currently working on his second film with Steven Spielberg. His first was West Side Story. He believes the current movie that features his costume designs will be seen in theaters in 2026.