Paul McCartney to perform at U.S. Bank Stadium this October

Music lovers will get a chance to see legendary artist Paul McCartney perform in the Twin Cities this fall.

On Thursday morning, the artist was announced as one of this year’s performers at U.S. Bank Stadium. The performance was shown on the big screen outside the stadium.

The show – part of his ‘Got Back’ tour of North America this year – is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 17. This is a second leg of the same tour in North America. In 2022, he performed at more than a dozen cities across the U.S. as part of the ‘Got Back’ tour, but no shows were held in the Midwest. Since then, McCartney’s website says the ‘Got Back’ tour has traveled to Australia, Central and South America and multiple countries across Europe.

Ticket prices have not been released; however, they go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. CT on Friday, July 18. Tickets are limited to eight per purchase. Presale begins at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July 15. CLICK HERE for registration information.

Other stops on the tour include two performances in Chicago at the United Center, as well as one night at Casey’s Center in Des Moines. More tour information can be found HERE.

McCartney, who just turned 83 last month, is known for his time spent with The Beatles, The Wings and as a solo artist. According to Billboard’s top 40 songs for McCartney, his biggest hits include “Silly Love Songs”, “Say Say Say”, “Ebony and Ivory”, “My Love”, “Band on the Run” and dozens of other songs.