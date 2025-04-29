Part of southbound I-35W near Mounds View closed following fatal crash

Fatal crash in Mounds View

A massive crash on Interstate 35W has claimed the life of one person, according to the Minnesota State Patrol, and traffic is being redirected away from the area.

The State Patrol says a multi-vehicle crash occurred around 10 a.m. on southbound I-35W near County Road I in Mounds View.

While what exactly happened isn’t known to state troopers at this time, the State Patrol said one person was killed as a result of the crash, which involved at least one passenger and one commercial vehicle.

The State Patrol said they are continuing to look into the crash and will release more information as the investigation progresses.

As of 11:50 a.m., vehicles were being redirected away from the area, causing delays and slow-moving traffic. An estimated time for when the area would be clear to traffic was not given by the State Patrol.