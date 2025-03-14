Crash between motorcycle, car closed part of Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park

A crash between a motorcycle and a car caused a part of Highway 610 in Brooklyn Park to shut down Thursday night.

At around 6:35 p.m., Brooklyn Park police say officers responded to a crash between a Harley Davidson motorcycle and a Toyota Tundra on Highway 610 West near Highway 252.

The Minnesota State Patrol says that the driver of the motorcycle was ejected, and the motorcycle struck the back of the Toyota. The motorcycle driver sustained serious injuries, and State Patrol says that alcohol is suspected in the crash.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation website stated that crash investigation work was in progress until about 10 p.m.

State Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident. Check back with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for the latest updates.