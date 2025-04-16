Parents worry about possible cuts at Minneapolis Public Schools

Minneapolis Public Schools is facing a $75 million budget shortfall, and parents are concerned about where cuts will be made.

At one point, the district was discussing cuts that could impact about 100 special education positions across the district.

Parents, students and educators packed the Davis Center for Tuesday night’s school board meeting, where the budget was on the agenda. Second grader Lars Crozier and his dad, Daniel Dengnan, were two of those in attendance.

Crozier uses a wheelchair, is nonverbal and relies on a one-on-one special education assistant all day. His family is worried that there are as many as six special education positions that could get cut at Dowling Elementary School, where he attends.

“It’s a safety concern, it’s a human rights issue,” said Dengnan.

“We won’t get these years back,” he said.

When asked about the special education staffing, MPS provided the following statement:

“Minneapolis Public Schools continues to work through its annual budget process which culminates in a school board vote on June 10. Staffing is a component of that process. At this time, we have not yet finalized specific information about all positions. Initially, MPS proposed reducing 102 special education assistant positions, but is now proposing a reduction of 45 special education assistant positions. Information will continue to be shared at school board meetings and via our FY26 Budget Webpage.”