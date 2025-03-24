Parents concerned over school closures as MPS faces $75M shortfall

Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) are trying to figure out how to deal with a $75 million dollar budget deficit next year as they face declining enrollment.

Minneapolis School Board members will lay out their plans Tuesday, and while district officials haven’t said if they plan to close school buildings, some parents are concerned that could be one solution.

Alex Miller has two children who attend Pratt Elementary School.

“It’s a huge concern being a small community school,” Miller said. “We assume we’re going to be the first ones to get closed.”

A study found 44% of the district’s buildings are over 90 years old. The average age of all buildings is more than 68 years old.

Over the last five years, the district experienced about a 17% decrease in student enrollment and is expected to have about six thousand fewer students by 2027.