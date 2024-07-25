Parents: Burnsville murder suspect had history of drug abuse; father had told victim to stay away

A Burnsville woman is charged with murder after human remains were found in a shed in Minneapolis.

Josephine Powers, 25, is being held in jail on a $1 million bond. She’s accused of shooting 70-year-old Michael Riccio in the head.

According to the criminal complaint, Powers called police last week to report the shooting, which had happened 10 days earlier.

A witness told investigators that on July 9, Powers began to throw things at Riccio and eventually “grabbed a black handgun and shot him.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with the suspect’s mother about the homicide investigation.

“I was just like, Josie’s never handled a gun. Josie’s never been around guns. Josie doesn’t threaten to shoot people. So it was just like, how in the hell?” Powers’ mother, Patti Jensen, said.

Powers’ father, who lives in the house where the homicide happened, also spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS off camera.

He said his daughter knew Riccio because they would fix up cars together and that he recently told Riccio to stay away from his house because he was “always yelling at Josie.”

According to the complaint, Powers told the other defendant in the case that Riccio “was f—ing with her and she could not take it anymore.”

The other defendant, Christopher Hawkins, is accused of being an accomplice who helped Powers move the body.

Hawkins told investigators he saw “something wrapped up in garbage bags and rugs” at Powers’ home, which he loaded into a pickup truck.

Powers told police the body was taken to Hawkins’ shed in Minneapolis.

They found Riccio’s remains inside a large gray container with “tarps and pallets on top.”

According to the complaint, officers found evidence of blood at Powers’ home and detected a strong odor of bleach.

Neighbors told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS it was so bad that crime scene investigators were coughing loudly as they came out of the house.

Powers’ parents said she has long struggled with drugs after suffering sexual abuse by a family friend as a child.

“I’m disappointed she made all these choices to keep doing drugs, but I really don’t feel like she had the expertise to fire a gun one time, much less six down a hallway,” Jensen said.

Jensen noted Riccio also had a criminal past.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS found court records showing past convictions for criminal sexual conduct in 1990, along with burglary and trespassing in 1998.

In 2008, Riccio was also convicted of failing to register as a predatory offender in Hennepin County.

Jensen said Riccio was not involved in the prior sexual abuse of her daughter but wonders if it may have triggered Powers, given her own past as a victim of sexual abuse.

Powers is charged with second-degree murder and will be back in court Aug. 1.