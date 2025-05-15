Parent asking for answers after MPS student given access to inappropriate content during class

The father of a third grader attending Minneapolis Public Schools (MPS) is demanding answers after he said his son had access to pornography during class.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS learned the teacher is on leave pending the investigation. Levi Chapman, parent, said this should not have happened in the first place.



Two weeks ago, Chapman said his son forgot his laptop at home, so his teacher at Las Estrellas Elementary let him borrow his personal iPad.



“Him and another student were sitting there, and they closed out a tab. Well, that tab that had popped up to them. My son described it as ‘a bunch of naked men lying on top of each other,’” Chapman said.



Chapman said his son told him he stumbled upon inappropriate content in his third-grade classroom.



“The teacher came over to see what was happening, and my son said that he got angry with him and said, you know, ‘You’re violating my personal privacy’ and took the iPad from him,” Chapman said.



The teacher eventually gave him a loaner laptop.

“It made him very uncomfortable,” Chapman said, referring to his son.



5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the Minneapolis Public School district at 11 a.m. Wednesday morning, trying to get answers. A few hours later, we followed up with a phone call.



At 2 p.m., we circled back via email, asking questions like how this happened and what’s being done to make sure it does not happen again.



The district responded around 3:30 p.m., saying in a statement, “Minneapolis Public Schools take allegations like these seriously and will follow any relevant district protocols. These allegations are currently under investigation, and due to data privacy laws, we are unable to disclose specific details relating to this incident.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS followed up, asking how the future of district policies is covered by data privacy laws, but they sent the original statement saying they can not answer my questions because the allegations are under investigation.



“Since I’ve been in touch with the school. I’ve received emails and we’ve gone over a care plan,” Chapman said. “They said that my son, if he needs to use his cell phone then to call, then he can get a hold of us.”



Chapman said the district moved his child to a different classroom.



“I wish that the teacher would have gave him that loaner laptop in the beginning,” Chapman said.

Chapman was also in touch with the Department of Education on Wednesday. He was told the department is doing screenings to see if this incident falls under state child maltreatment laws to pursue an investigation.