Pan Asian Center to open in former Maplewood Mall Macy’s

The former Macy’s store in Maplewood mall is about to get a new life.

The Pan Asian Center is set to open in the space next month. The center will include stores, restaurants, offices and an event center.

The center’s owner, Toua Xiong, wants to reimagine the space as an Asian cultural center.

“I would like to make this a destination after the Mall of America,” Xiong said. “We’re building a community. Live, work, fun, play and enjoy.”

The Pan Asian Center will hold its grand opening celebration on May 3rd.