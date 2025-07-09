P.J. Fleck extension approved by Board of Regents, now with the Gophers through 2030
Minnesota football head coach P.J. Fleck has signed an extension with the Gophers, keeping him with the team through the 2030 season.
Under Fleck, the Gophers have posted a 58-39 record, which includes a 6-0 bowl game record and five winning seasons. Fleck has the fifth-most wins of any coach in program history.
Last season, Minnesota went 8-5 overall and 5-4 in the Big Ten under Fleck’s leadership.
The Gophers reclaimed Paul Bunyan’s Axe with a road win at Wisconsin and posted ranked wins at home against No. 11 USC and on the road at No. 24 Illinois, capping off the season with a win over Virginia Tech in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.
New details on the contract extension were not made public by the university.