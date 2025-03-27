Owatonna man to be sentenced Thursday decades after woman’s murder

An Owatonna man will be sentenced Thursday for the murder of a Minneapolis woman more than 50 years ago.

Genetic testing led to the arrest of now 84-year-old Jon Miller this past November.

Mary Schlais was 25 years old, hitchhiking from Minneapolis to Chicago for an art show, when she was fatally stabbed in February 1974.

Decades after her death, Miller admitted to stabbing her and then leaving her body on a road in Dunn County.

Investigators say DNA left from a stocking cap that was left at the scene led to Miller’s arrest.

When confronted by investigators about his DNA being found in the hat, Miller admitted to picking her up and told investigators she denied his sexual advances – and that’s when he killed her.

Miller says he tried to hide her body in a snowbank but got scared when another vehicle drove past.

He also referred to the stocking cap as one of his hats.

“Although this case is very old, at this agency, it’s never collected dust. We have talked about the facts in this investigation, those involved and what it took to resolve this case. But we don’t want to forget that this is about justice for Mary and bringing her family closure,” said Dan Weslin, an investigator for Dunn County.

Schlais’ brother says he’s grateful Dunn County never forgot his sister.

The court website shows Miller’s plea and sentencing hearing is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Thursday.

