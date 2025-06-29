Over 30,000 customers without power following Saturday night’s storms

According to the Xcel Energy power outage map, over 32,000 customers are without power Sunday morning as debris from the storm has caused damage throughout the state.

As of 7:45 a.m. Sunday morning, 32,015 customers were without power, many in the Twin Cities Metro, though the outage reached as far north as St. Cloud.

Xcel Energy stated that they are working to restore power as quickly as possible and are asking residents to report any fallen power lines they encounter and to stay away from them.

“After storm damage across the state last night, our crews are out working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power,” Xcel Energy said. “For your safety, please stay away from downed power lines and give crews space.”

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to Xcel Energy to see when they estimate power to be restored, but have not received a response at this time.