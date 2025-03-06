‘Our tragedy has given these other tragedies hope and life’: Maple Plain family donates daughter’s organs after crash

Eleven-year-old Lily Loycano died from her injuries suffered in a car crash last week as her family was driving to school.

“She’d walk into the room and light it up with a giant, caring smile,” said mother Emmy Loycano. “I always called her my flower child because she always had a carefree attitude.”

West Hennepin Police continue to investigate the crash at County Road 6 and County Road 110 in Independence on Feb. 26.

Police said the other driver in the crash didn’t stop at the stop sign and struck the family’s vehicle.

Lily died from her injuries, while her siblings and mother were injured in the crash, according to police.

An accident reconstruction is underway to determine the next steps in the case, according to investigators.

Lily would often hang out with her dad and brothers in the family’s garage to work on projects.

“She’d always find a way to be happy around us,” recalled Eric Loycano, Lily’s dad. “She always made the best of every situation.”

The family decided to donate Lily’s organs to help other children. Five children benefited from the donation, the family said, including a young girl who received Lily’s heart.

“She’ll be able to carry on and have this life because of our daughter’s strong, caring heart,” Emmy said.

Someday, Lily’s parents would like to meet the girl who received the donation and give her a hug.

“In the blink of an eye, your life could be changed forever,” Emmy said. “Hug your kids tight.”

The Loycano’s Wazata church is leading a fundraiser to help the family during this time.

