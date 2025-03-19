Opponents, supporters speak at Stillwater school board meeting on book restrictions

Stillwater schools are updating policies on what’s on library shelves.

A majority of speakers at a school board meeting on Tuesday night were there advocating against restricting access to certain books — but not everyone.

Access to LGBTQ material in school libraries has been fiercely debated across the country in recent years.

Now, the Stillwater district is working to change policies the board chair called “outdated.”

Emotions at the Stillwater school board meeting centered on two LGBTQ books — “Grandad’s Pride” and “Call Me Max.”

Earlier this month, the district restricted access to them for elementary students, allowing them to be checked out only with parents’ permission.

An opponent of that move spoke out at the board meeting on Tuesday night, saying, “When you can’t see yourself in books, it’s isolating. It’s shameful. You hide your authentic self.”

Meanwhile, a supporter of the restrictions voiced their support, saying, “And, yet in an instance where parents want to take responsibility for their children, we have staff outraged. Ask yourselves, are you here to educate, or are you here for your own personal crusade.”