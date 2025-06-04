Operation Safe Summer 2025 launching this week in Minneapolis

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says it will increase police patrols starting Friday at Boom Island Park, just days after six people were shot – one of them fatally – at the park.

RELATED: 1 dead, 6 hurt during shooting and aftermath at Boom Island Park; ‘hundreds’ of evidence pieces found

In addition, city officials say they’re getting ready to roll out even bigger plans involving federal agencies in an effort to crack down on crime during the summer.

It’s all part of Operation Safe Summer, which will have officers focusing on what are considered high-risk spots for crime, such as food markets as well as shops for liquor and tobacco.

Officers will be patrolling these areas with fully marked squads with their lights on. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, another element of the operations will require police to be walking around, visiting businesses and talking to the community.

There will also be an increased presence at upcoming events, such as Pride, Taste of Minnesota and Open Streets.

According to Minneapolis police, the number of gunshot victims compared to this time last year is down 26%, carjackings are down 35% and homicides are down 32%. CLICK HERE for the latest numbers on the Minneapolis Police Department’s crime dashboard.

Mayor Jacob Frey has praised police in their efforts to lower crime in North Minneapolis.

Since Operation Safe Summer started in 2022, dozens of guns and illegal drugs have been seized.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara says this week alone, nine guns have been taken off the street.

RELATED: Minneapolis launches ‘Operation Safe Summer’ to curb seasonal rise in violence I Minneapolis police provide update on Operation Safe Summer