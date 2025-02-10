Opening statements to begin Monday for trial of Feeding our Future alleged mastermind, co-defendant

Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the trial of Feeding our Future leader Aimee Bock, the alleged mastermind of a scheme to steal federal money meant to go to feeding children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bock, as well as co-defendant Salim Said, a former owner of Safari restaurant in Minneapolis, will be tried together. They are charged, along with dozens of others, with stealing $250 million.

In total, 70 people are charged in the fraud scheme. So far, 33 of those have entered guilty pleas, while another five were convicted at trial. The longest sentence in the case is 17 years.

As reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS last Monday, nine men and seven women were selected as jurors for the trial, which is expected to last four weeks.

Bock was the founder of the non-profit “Feeding our Future” and is charged with multiple counts of wire fraud and bribery. She’s the accused ringleader of what government officials call the largest pandemic relief fraud case in the country for lying about feeding children and has pleaded not guilty.

Officials say security is tighter for this trial, as prosecutors say a group of defendants in the first trial tried to bribe a juror last summer. Officials say a juror received a bag of $120,000 cash.

“They studied her, followed her and determined that she would succumb to their scheme. The fact that they failed does not lessen the magnitude of what they tried to do,” said Andrew Luger, the former U.S. Attorney for Minnesota.

Lawyers for Bock and Said recently reminded the judge that their clients weren’t involved in the jury bribery scheme.

Opening statements in this next trial will start at 9 a.m. at the federal courthouse.

