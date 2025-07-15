Opening statements in Nicole Mitchell trial set to begin Tuesday morning

Opening statements in the burglary trial of DFL State Senator Nicole Mitchell begin Tuesday morning.

Mitchell is charged with first-degree burglary and possession of burglary or theft tools.

Jurors were seated on Monday. Prosecutors and the defense will both present their cases for the jurors on Tuesday before the state begins calling witnesses.

It’s been a 15-month road to get to the trial. It was delayed twice — once due to the assassination of House Speaker Emerita Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark, and once due to the legislative session. Mitchell’s attorneys have also tried, unsuccessfully, to get the case itself and one of the charges thrown out.

Mitchell is accused of using a crowbar to break into her stepmother’s home in Detroit Lakes last April. She has since said it was all a misunderstanding and that she went to get her late father’s belongings.

The trial is expected to last around a week.

Stay with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS for trial coverage on air and online.

CLICK HERE for more coverage on the case.