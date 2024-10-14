Opening statements in Fravel trial pushed back as court searches for more jurors

While opening statements in the Adam Fravel trial were scheduled to start Monday in connection with Madeline Kingsbury’s murder, jury selection is continuing into a sixth day.

KAAL-TV, KSTP’s sister station in Rochester, reports that only 11 jurors have been seated so far. The court is seeking 12 jurors and five alternates.

The defense has struck 11 prospective jurors and only has four strikes left. The state has used five strikes and only has four left out of its nine.

