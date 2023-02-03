Opening statements begin in trial of woman accused of killing 6-year-old son

Friday morning, opening statements began in the trial of a woman accused of killing her six-year-old son last spring.

As previously reported, Julissa Thaler, 28, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder and one count of intentional, non-premeditated second-degree murder for the death of her son, Eli Hart.

Earlier this week, jury selection began in the case. Last month, a grand jury in Hennepin County indicted Thaler with one count of first-degree murder. Her attorney issued the following statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS following that indictment:

“The only surprise in this indictment is how long it’s taken the County Attorney’s office to get one. We must all respect the undeniable fact that right now Ms. Thaler is presumed innocent, and at trial the defense will point out the reasonable doubts that lurk in the evidence.”

Assistant Public Defender Bryan Leary

Mound police stopped Thaler’s vehicle last May after she was driving it with one of the front tires missing and was riding straight on the rim. A criminal complaint states officers saw blood on Thaler, noticed a shotgun shell and spent casing in the vehicle, and saw a bullet hole in the back seat, as well as a broken-out back window.

When questioned, Thaler told police the suspected tissue matter in the backseat of her car was “deer meat that she had got from an unknown butcher overnight,” the warrant states.

As previously reported, court records say Thaler grew impatient as the investigation continued, so officers released her from the scene and gave her a ride home. However, officers then searched the vehicle and found Hart in the trunk, along with a shotgun.

The complaint states that officers immediately went to Thaler’s apartment after finding Hart, but she’d already left and was washing the clothes she’d been wearing. She was arrested nearby and had apparent blood and brain matter in her hair, authorities noted.

Thaler had previously been offered a plea deal of 40 years in prison, which falls in line with the maximum sentence for second-degree murder in the state.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reporter Eric Chaloux is in the courtroom for the start of the trial and will have updates later this evening.