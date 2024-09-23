Open house held to consider moving Minneapolis Sailing Center on Bde Maka Ska

Sailing may get a new home on Bde Maka Ska in Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board held an open house on the lake Monday afternoon to get feedback on a proposal to move the Minneapolis Sailing Center from the northeast to northwest shore of the lake.

Renderings show what the new center would look like:

(Courtesy of Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board) (Courtesy of Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board) (Courtesy of Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board) (Courtesy of Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board) (Courtesy of Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board) (Courtesy of Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board)

The move is expected to reduce congestion at the northeast corner of the lake.

“We’ve outgrown our facility here,” said Ted Salzman with the Minneapolis Sailing Center. “We’re looking at the potential ideas of what this might look like. What space needs we have, what the site designs would look like, what we and the Park Board need to do to make this project real.”

The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board hopes to have a final plan and cost for the project by the end of the year.

An online survey on the project is open through Oct. 11.