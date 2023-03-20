Online mental health guide created with Indigenous youth in mind

Allina Health has teamed up with a local organization to create an online guide for Indigenous and Native Youth struggling with mental health challenges.

Native and Indigenous communities use smudging -the burning of one or more sacred medicines like tobacco, sage, cedar and sweetgrass – to cleanse their mind, body and soul.



“It’s a way that we navigate through life, and we use these medicines as a tool,” Nathan Berflund, a Minnesotan, said. “It really helps bring you up when you’re down.”



Jennifer Cortes was one of many students trying to navigate a new normal after the pandemic hit.



“It was just a lot and I just fell into a really deep depression from it,” Jennifer Cortes, Minnesotan, said.



She said having resources that aligned with her culture turned her life around.



It’s one of the reasons why Allina Health launched the Change to Chill web page to make sure Indigenous and Native youth have resources they identify with.

“I think the need for more culturally responsive resources is always going to be great. There’s not that same level of visibility or representation,” Sydney Hobart, Allina Health community health improvement consultant, said.



Allina Health teamed up with the Indigenous Peoples Task Force to make sure they’re reaching the community through the right channels at a time when youth mental health challenges in the community are getting worse.



The Change to Chill web page lays out resources to cope with anxiety and reduce stress in ways they know best. The youth helped create videos to explain some of the cultural practices and the importance of each method.



“It is a big deal. We’re very excited about it,” Suzanne Nash, Indigenous Peoples Task Force, said. “Allina Health is the first medical health center that I know of that has a page just for Indigenous and Native youth and created by the youth.”



The group is reviving sacred teachings from their ancestors to promote healing in the present.



“Growing up has really changed me and connected me to my culture myself and that is a big way of finding who I am today,” Nalia Scheura, a Minnesotan, said.



“I think it’s just a big step toward acknowledging that native people are still here,” Cortes said.