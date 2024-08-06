Ongoing investigation into abuse at Blaine daycare expands

The investigation into abuse at a Blaine daycare is expanding to involve more kids who attended the daycare over a 6-month period.

Two workers have been charged for their treatment of children at Small World Learning Center.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is hearing from parents who think their children were involved in this alleged abuse as early as January of this year.



“It never occurs to you that somebody is going to abuse your baby,” Rep. Nolan West, R-Blaine, said.



When Sibyl West was about three months old, the West family found a Blaine daycare home at Small World Learning Center in October of last year.



“She was never happy at Small World,” Nolan said.



Her dad, Nolan, noticed changes in her mood and then came the bruises.



“One was like about two inches, probably about that long on her shin,” West said.



Nolan explained when he looks back the signs were there, but abuse did not cross his mind at the time.



In January of this year they took Sibyl out of Small World Learning Center because they needed a daycare with longer hours.



It was a decision that paid off in the long run.



“We had evidence that thank God my wife was smart enough to document,” West said.



In late July, Anoka County charged two Small World daycare employees 22-year-old Elizabeth Wiemerslage and 24-year-old Chloe Johnson with several charges, including malicious punishment of a child and assault.



Authorities found three alleged victims, all infants, with various injuries.



Investigators are now expanding their scope to include any infants who went to the daycare between January and mid-July of this year.



Nolan said he’s now working on legislation to make sure kids in daycares are protected.



“I feel very good about it working with Rep. Sandra Feist on the other side of the aisle to make sure that we can get some legislation passed that can keep this from ever happening again,” Nolan said. “Or if it does, we make sure we lock them up and the parents can get the justice they deserve.”



5 EYEWITNESS NEWS reached out to the Small World Learning Center for additional comment, but we have not heard back yet.

In the latest statement from a few weeks ago they said quote, “We are cooperating with the Blaine Police Department and DHS to locate any weaknesses in our policies and procedures to ensure this does not happen again.”