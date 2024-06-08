One injured in Thursday stabbing, no arrests made

One person was injured Thursday when they were reportedly stabbed.

Minneapolis Police from the Fifth Precinct responded to reports of a stabbing on Lagoon Avenue around 5:30 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, police found a man with an apparent non-life-threatening cut, who was transported to the hospital by paramedics.

MPD said limited information was provided regarding the circumstances of the man being injured, and no arrests have been made at this time.