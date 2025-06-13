One dad’s simple ask from other men: Sign up to be an organ donor. It saved his life.

A dad from Savage wants to share an important message with other men this Father’s Day weekend: sign up to be an organ donor.

“You go through a lot, and you can see how something can be taken away from you,” said Ben Muelken.

Two years ago, Muelken was in end-stage liver disease and given one month to live, unsure he would make it to his first Father’s Day.

But then, after 17 days on the organ transplant list, he received the call in the middle of the night.

His wife, Megan, remembers the moment: “Running downstairs and Ben is like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is it.'”

Ben was able to receive a new liver and kidney in two surgeries over two days.

He said he is now healthier than he has been in years, and he wants to use his second chance at life to spread a message about organ donation for men.

According to the organ procurement organization LifeSource, men are less likely to sign up as organ donors in Minnesota.

Data from the Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network shows 2,214 Minnesotans are currently waiting for a transplant.

Of those on the wait list in Minnesota, 62% are men.

However, only about 48% of men in Minnesota sign up to be organ donors, at a rate that is about 10% less than women.

“We did a big survey about a year ago and found that men were less likely to register for two main reasons: one was that they were concerned about their health conditions excluding them, the second was that men just weren’t making it a priority,” said Sarah Sonn, communications director at LifeSource.

LifeSource is now launching a new campaign, compelling men to sign up as organ donors.

They have new advertisements targeted at men, along with billboards and informational materials at driver and vehicle services locations across the state.

“One of the most beautiful things about this process is giving people more time with their loved ones,” Sonn said. “By making that simple choice to check the box, you can give someone 50 more Father’s Days.”

The Muelkens said they are grateful for the gift of life and the impact it has had on their family.

“You kind of step back and just watch everything play out,” Megan said, “and you’re like, wow, life could’ve looked a lot different.”

Ben added, “It’s really hard to put into words just the lens that you live life through, because everything is so much more special.”

The family hopes to spread awareness about the need for men to join the cause.



LifeSource told 5 EYEWITNESS News there are multiple ways for people to register as organ donors, in person or online.

For more information on organ donation, click HERE.