Oil markets ‘shrug off’ Iran conflict, threats to shut down major oil passageway as of Monday

The U.S. strikes against Iran over the weekend raised concerns that Iran could retaliate by trying to close the Strait of Hormuz, cutting off a critical shipping lane for the global oil supply.

Iran’s parliament backed the closure of the passageway through which about 20% of the world’s oil supply passes, raising concerns of a major impact on oil and gas prices in the U.S.

Oil prices were down as of Monday afternoon, but that could change if Iran’s National Security Council approves the unprecedented closure.

The move would be highly unlikely, said the head of Petroleum Analysis for GasBuddy, Patrick De Haan.

“I don’t think the U.S., and I don’t think other oil producers like Saudi Arabia, would allow it to happen, because it would be so apocalyptic,” De Haan said. “We have nothing to compare it to, but at the end of the day, so many countries rely on the Strait of Hormuz and those oil shipments that there would be such a huge vested interest in keeping it open.”

Even if Iran were to approve closing the Strait of Hormuz, it wouldn’t be easy, nor popular, De Haan added. On top of it all, it would not be in the country’s own economic interest, he said.

“Because Iran is also reliant on the Strait of Hormuz, not only to ship oil out to China, but also to get other commodities into Iran,” he said. “So essentially, you know, if they do, it would be very much a self-inflicted gunshot to Iran as well.”

Asked if the mere threat of a closure was impacting oil and gas prices or expected to, De Haan said, “Not really, it’s not really having an impact.”

“Oil markets have essentially shrugged off this recent development,” he continued. “So if there is a development here, if they’re able to be mildly successful, or if they go after some ships in the Strait of Hormuz, that could cause some shock waves. But for now, I think the market is kind of largely shrugging this off as Iran talking but not being able to back that up with action.”

The final decision remained in the hands of Iran’s National Security Council as of this report.

Gas prices in the Twin Cities on Monday averaged $3.14 per gallon, according to De Haan. The price tag was up eight cents from the week prior, but down eight cents from the same time last year, he added.

“When it comes to gas prices in the last five years, it’s kind of in the middle of the road,” De Haan said. “I’ll just leave you with this: When we look at the price of gasoline against how much money Americans are making… If you adjust for inflation, gas prices are at some of their lowest levels in the last couple of decades.”