O’Hara sworn in as new Minneapolis police chief

Monday, the city of Minneapolis officially installed the new leader for its police department.

Brian O’Hara, who was unanimously approved by the City Council last week, was sworn in during a private ceremony Monday morning.

Mayor Jacob Frey nominated O’Hara for the job.

According to O’Hara, his top priorities are addressing violence while working through the department’s ongoing staffing issues.

Previously, he was the director of police services in the mayor’s office of Newark, New Jersey, where he was also an officer for the last two decades.