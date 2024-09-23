Officials looking for missing 3-year-old from Minneapolis

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 3-year-old girl who was last seen in Minneapolis.

Alliyah Evans is 3’5″, 35 pounds, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) say Evans was left by her mother with a “homeless female acquaintance” outside of Target on the 2500 block of East Lake Street around noon on Sunday. The acquaintance then left with Evans without the mother’s permission.

Credit: Minnesota BCA

BCA officials describe the acquaintance as a 32-year-old bi-racial woman who was last seen wearing a tie-dye shirt and light grey leggings. The woman’s identity is unknown at this time.

Evans is not believed to be in danger, but her family is concerned for her welfare, according to the BCA.

If you have information on Evans or the female acquaintances’ whereabouts, contact the Minneapolis Police Department at (612)-348-2345.