Officials investigating connection between man found dead near Hastings and missing Washington County man

Law enforcement is investigating after a man was found dead in a ditch near Hastings on Sunday morning.

Hastings police officers responded to the 1300 block of Raveena Trail just before 10 a.m. after a person called 911 and reported a deceased man in the ditch.

The man’s identity has not yet been released; however, law enforcement believes the incident is connected to a report of a missing man and a suspicious fire investigation at a residence on St. Croix Trail in Denmark Township around 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Officials are asking anyone who saw a car stopped on the side of the road near the 1300 block of Raveena Trail between 2 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, and 9:50 a.m. on Sunday to reach out to the Hastings Police Department at (651)-480-2300 or the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at (651)-439-9381.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s fire at the St. Croix Trail property in Denmark Township is asked to contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office or Hastings Police Department.