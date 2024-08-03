Officers investigating possible burglary and assault

Police officers in St. Paul are investigating a suspected burglary and domestic assault.

St. Paul police said they were called to a house on George Street where a 911 caller had hung up. Officers said there was a language barrier issue as the caller spoke Spanish.

When police arrived at the location, they said a man exited a home and was seen bleeding from several cuts, all of which were deemed non-life-threatening.

The man then pointed to another man who reportedly assaulted him. That man was taken into custody and officers said he had a knife in his possession.

He was booked into the Ramsey County jail on suspicion of burglary and domestic assault.

The department said the case will remain under investigation until they determine what exactly occurred and why.