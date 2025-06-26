Officer who shot at Vance Boelter outside Hortman home identified

The Minnesota BCA has now identified the officer who fired his gun at Vance Boelter outside the home of Melissa and Mark Hortman.

Boelter is accused of fatally shooting the Hortmans, as well as shooting and injuring Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette.

On Thursday, the BCA said Officer Zachary Baumtrog has been placed on critical incident leave by the Brooklyn Park Police Department. Baumtrog is said to have nine years of law enforcement experience.

According to the agency, Baumtrog and another officer went to the Hortman home just after 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 14, to check their welfare after hearing about the shooting of John and Yvette Hoffman in Champlin.

As Baumtrog and the other officer arrived, they saw a vehicle that looked like a squad car with emergency lights flashing in the Hortmans’ driveway. They also saw a man, now identified as Vance Boelter, at the front of the Hortmans’ home dressed as a police officer.

When shots were fired, Baumtrog also fired his weapon in response, according to the BCA, which says it is still reviewing the video captured by Baumtrog’s body camera.

Authorities say they found spent casings at the Hortmans’ home, but add they aren’t able to provide any other details due to the ongoing investigation.

The BCA says it’s investigating the use-of-force incident and will present its findings without recommendation to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.