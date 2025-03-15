Office of Cannabis Management extends license application deadline due to online maintenance

The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) has extended the deadline for business license applications an extra day to Saturday, March 15.

OCM extended the deadline after Accela, the third-party application software used by OCM, went offline between 9 p.m. Friday and 4 a.m. Saturday.

OCM said the closure was due to system maintenance, preventing applications from being submitted.

Applicants will now have until 11:59 p.m. Saturday to submit their applications.

OCM said applications must be fully completed through Accela before the new deadline and include uploaded documents and payment.

OCM opened applications for 10 types of licenses, including four “capped” licenses, on Feb. 18. applications were made available to social equity and non-equity applicants.

Licenses for event organizers will be available for the summer of 2025 and licenses for low-potency hemp edible manufacturers and retailers will be available for fall 2025.

OCM said it will review market performance in July 2026 and adjust the number of capped licenses as needed.