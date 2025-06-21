Off-duty St. Paul officers arrest suspect carjacker after he crashed a stolen car and fired a gun

The St. Paul Police Department said two off-duty police officers successfully arrested a suspect carjacker who crashed a stolen vehicle and then began firing a gun.

At 9:20 p.m., officers received a report of a carjacking at the 100 block of North Avon Street. There was a man who said he was sitting in his car when a man approached, aimed a gun at him, and demanded the vehicle.

The driver complied and surrendered his car, and afterwards called the police.

At 9:29 p.m., police were called to Kellogg and Robert Street for a vehicle accident.

Police said the carjacker, inside the stolen vehicle, rear-ended two vehicles at the intersection and, upon getting out, began to fire his gun before taking off.

No one was struck by gunfire, but one person received minor injuries from the crash.

A short time later, two off-duty police officers wearing their uniforms were driving in an unmarked police car after finishing an overtime shift with the department when they came upon the crash.

There, the off-duty officers saw the suspected carjacker, who pointed his gun at them.

Officers drove off to create distance and, after turning around, got out of the vehicle and ordered the man to drop his weapon.

The suspect put his gun down, complying with the order, but then began to run.

Police say the officers were able to chase after him and take him into custody after one officer deployed a taser.

The suspect will be placed in the Ramsey County Jail once he is released from the hospital.